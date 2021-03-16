Comparing Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) & Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Wix.com alerts:

91.7% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wix.com and Eventure Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $761.09 million 22.02 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -304.24 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Volatility & Risk

Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wix.com and Eventure Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.com presently has a consensus price target of $309.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Wix.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

Wix.com beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.