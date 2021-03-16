Comparing Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kura Sushi USA and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Yum China 0 2 6 1 2.89

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $57.68, suggesting a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70% Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Yum China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.43 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -16.67 Yum China $8.78 billion 3.00 $713.00 million $1.88 33.34

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum China beats Kura Sushi USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. It operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, and COFFii & JOY names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 10,506 restaurants in approximately 1,500 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has strategic agreements with China Petrochemical Corporation and with China National Petroleum Corporation to collaborate on the development of franchise restaurants at gas stations. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

