Comparing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -39.86% -100.14% -50.35% Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66%

24.7% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChromaDex and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aphria 0 3 6 0 2.67

ChromaDex presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Aphria has a consensus price target of $17.79, indicating a potential downside of 19.76%. Given ChromaDex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Aphria.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChromaDex and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $46.29 million 15.79 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -22.75 Aphria $405.96 million 17.30 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -369.42

ChromaDex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChromaDex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aphria beats ChromaDex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

