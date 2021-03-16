Comparing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Airbnb alerts:

This table compares Airbnb and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

This table compares Airbnb and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.70 $431.13 million $4.53 33.98

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 2 22 12 0 2.28 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $175.46, indicating a potential downside of 16.44%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Airbnb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Airbnb on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.