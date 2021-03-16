Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $69.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.143 per share. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is 85.45%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

