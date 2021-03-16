Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

