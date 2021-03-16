Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

