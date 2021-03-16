Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.