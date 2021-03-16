Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

