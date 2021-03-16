Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,648.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $7,648.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 152.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,456.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.39 or 0.00950104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00357993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00028571 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 133.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

