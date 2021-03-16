CoinEx Token Market Cap Hits $15.68 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.42 or 0.00669204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00036550 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

