Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

CHRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 1,364,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,154. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

