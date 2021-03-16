Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2,918.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

PSF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. 17,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

