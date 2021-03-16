Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the February 11th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

KOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. 64,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,319. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $98,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

