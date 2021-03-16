Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the February 11th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
KOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. 64,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,319. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $98,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
