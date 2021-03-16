CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $701,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

