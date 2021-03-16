CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 121.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.