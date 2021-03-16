CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $63.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 2,857,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

