CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 395.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,990. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.03. 19,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,642. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

