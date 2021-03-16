CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

