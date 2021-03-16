Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLOV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.88 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.