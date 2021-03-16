Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of GLQ stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
