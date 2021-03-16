Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,634 ($21.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,553.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,307.28. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Separately, Shore Capital cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

