Clinigen Group plc (CLIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CLIN opened at GBX 738.55 ($9.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.33. The company has a market capitalization of £982.49 million and a P/E ratio of 74.23. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Clinigen Group
