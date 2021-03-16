Clinigen Group plc (CLIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CLIN opened at GBX 738.55 ($9.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.33. The company has a market capitalization of £982.49 million and a P/E ratio of 74.23. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

