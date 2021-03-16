CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CKX Lands stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

