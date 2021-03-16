Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 35,408 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40.

NYSE CVEO opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Civeo by 16.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

