Citigroup Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $120.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.30.

JD opened at $85.13 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,118,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

