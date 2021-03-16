Citigroup Inc. Purchases 36,024 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,583,000 after buying an additional 224,312 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,192.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 399,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

