Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,585 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $144,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

