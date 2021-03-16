Citigroup Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

NYSE:CFR opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

