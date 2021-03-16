Citigroup Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 667.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $23,339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.82.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average of $171.66. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $270.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

