Citigroup Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Shares of MAN opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $104.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

