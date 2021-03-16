Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

SLM stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 7,252,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,650. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in SLM by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

