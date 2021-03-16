Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $23.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,357. The firm has a market cap of $758.71 million, a P/E ratio of -64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $22.43.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

