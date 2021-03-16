Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$25.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

