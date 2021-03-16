Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Cipher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $65,541.88 and approximately $249,063.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

