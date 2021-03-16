Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s share price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 4,029,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,503,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $587,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

