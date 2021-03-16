Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 226,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

