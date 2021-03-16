Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 2,377,945 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 568.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.45% of ViacomCBS worth $104,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. 192,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,245,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

