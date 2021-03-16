Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,492 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $63,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,581,000 after buying an additional 1,744,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $5,089,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

