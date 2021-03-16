Cibc World Markets Corp Has $90.47 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 578.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,748 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $90,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $188.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

