Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 135,751 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,751 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $127,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $538.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,580. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

