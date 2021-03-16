China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

