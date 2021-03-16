Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

