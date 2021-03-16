Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 179,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chemed stock opened at $460.11 on Tuesday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.19.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
