Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 179,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 295.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $460.11 on Tuesday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

