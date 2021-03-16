Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

CHGG opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

