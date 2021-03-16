Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Chegg stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -458.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock valued at $44,497,807 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

