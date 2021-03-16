ChatCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $5.44 million and $1.19 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 208.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.63 or 0.99517393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00074792 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003693 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

