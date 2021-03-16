Change Path LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $330.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $278.42 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.