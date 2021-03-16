Change Path LLC Takes $857,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

