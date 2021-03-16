Change Path LLC Purchases 3,658 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

